MACON, Ga. — Bibb County commissioners passed a proposal to give county employees raises, but they'll have to wait until 2020 before they'll see the cash.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins presented the idea. He says the proposal passed Tuesday night makes sure employees will be a priority next budget season.

"The issue is, 'What do we value most and how are we going to do that?'" said Watkins.

Watkins, the operations and finance chairman, says that priority should be their employees.

He sponsored this proposal to implement a pay scale with a 2% cost of living adjustment as well as the possibility for merit raises. Commissioners Valerie Wynn, Elaine Lucas, and Joe Allen also signed on as sponsors.

The proposal passed unanimously by fellow county commissioners. It means next budget season, the county will need to set aside money to give county employee raises.

"Really, since consolidation, except law enforcement, you haven't seen an increase in salaries because we didn't have step increases," said Watkins.

The county says a pay scale was implemented in July 2015 led to a 1.5% cost of living adjustment in 2016. That was just a one-time adjustment.

"When there's no pressure on, we all think that all of us agree employees -- sheriff's office, firemen, public works employees -- should be paid at the highest we can pay them. It comes down to when the pressure of how to do it hits, hopefully we'll make this something set in stone," said Watkins.

Citizen Mike Odom took the podium to say he's happy with the decision, after voicing support for raises for the fire department and sheriff's office in previous meetings.

The county's budget will be decided around July.

Commissioners also voted to set aside $2.2 million from the general fund to pay for a one-time $1,000 bonus around Christmas time for full-time county employees.

