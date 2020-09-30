Andy Holland with Houston County Board of Elections said the biggest mistake he's seen is people forgetting to sign their absentee ballot.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Secretary of State's Office, Georgia election officials have received 102,900 absentee ballots to date.

Andy Holland with Houston County Board of Elections said the biggest mistake he's seen is people forgetting to sign their absentee ballot.

"When you put your ballot into the envelope, and then you put that into the yellow and white outer envelope, there is a signature line on the backside of the ballot that you have to sign. The signature is required for us to compare that signature to the signature we have on file to verify the voter's identity," he said.

Houston County has received at least 20 with no signature -- this means they have to send the voter a letter and form to sign before they can count the vote. Another common mistake is not filling in the circle correctly.

"You want to make sure that you are bubbling in the circle next to the candidate's name -- don't use any X's or checkmarks, or anything like that," said Holland.

If your ballot has been torn, defaced, or physically deformed, make sure you write "SPOILED" on the outer envelope in order to receive a new one. Do this if you make any errors on the ballot.

"You got to make sure that you write 'spoiled' on the outer envelope somewhere Because we do not open the envelopes until we're ready to count ballots, so if you just write it on the ballot, we won't realize it spoiled until it's, you know, too late on election day," said Holland.