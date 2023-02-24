'This was a clean neighborhood': Community asks to pitch in on transforming blighted home

The city has not released any further details on their plans for the Hinton Street house.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The city of Fort Valley is continuing to crackdown and cleanup. With two blight projects under their belt, they're now focusing on a third.

The blight fight against this Montrose Street home didn't last long.



"It looked like it was overgrown anyway, like it looked like nowhere had been there anyways for a while,” Marissa Jefferson said.

Now that it's over, 4 houses down, neighbors like Marissa Jefferson are happy the eye sore is fixed.

"We've been here since July of last year and nobody has been living in there, so why did it take so long for somebody to come and clean it up," she asked.



Over on Hinton Street, people in the Vineville community are asking for their own chance at beautification.

Kim Jones says she was born around the corner from the Hinton Street house, and she grew up in the neighborhood.

"When I was growing up, you had old people who used to sweep the roads, make the brooms and sweep the roads. This was a clean neighborhood, it was a very clean neighborhood," Jones said.

She and others in the neighborhood would like to buy the lot and transform it.

"If the city would tear it down for us, we would raise the money to put park benches out there. Basically, what we really want is for it to be a memorial for the older ones that have passed away, it’s a lot of older people over here-- get their names on plaques and stuff," she continued.



Like the Fort Valley Police, she's looking for the owner for a chance to make that happen.



"Reuben, if you're listening, the fella that owns this property, if you're listening, this is Ms. Kim, you have my number," she said.