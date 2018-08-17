The Perry Future Farmers of America and their show pigs now have a new home after a fire back in November. Bryce Roland with the Perry FFA says a heat lamp caused the fire killing all 55 of the pigs.

He says with community support, they were able to get the building back up and running.

Trey Garbett says when it comes to these show pigs, they hog all the attention.

"I'm guiding them around making sure their head is up and make them look good and turn them the way they need to be turned," said Garbett.

Garbett says the pigs won him over ever since middle school.

"The experience, the learning and everything, and when I first won showmanship at a local show," said Garbett.

Bryce Roland with the Perry FFA says he can cherish his memories even more now after the tragic fire.

"It was just such a strange sight to not see it there before and see smoke coming up from the wreckage. I believe all of us here were heartbroken," said Roland.

Roland says that didn't stop the community from donating for a new cement facility.

"We didn't stop just because of one thing. We kept going and moving on and moving forward," said Garbett.

That's just what they did. Roland says some people who came to the ribbon cutting ceremony contributed about $100,000 in donations, time, and effort for the pigs who are like family. Garbett says he has one favorite pig in the new bunch.

"His name is Donnie, he's probably one of the best barrows I've ever had," said Garbett.

Roland says around 200 people showed up to support the ribbon cutting and celebrate the reopening.

