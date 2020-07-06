WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins church brought its community together for prayer on Saturday morning.

Harvest Builders Worship Center decided to take prayer to the streets around 9 a.m.

Pastor Levi Rozier says he "envisioned" people praying on both sides of the road and decided to make that dream a reality.

Church members met in the Neighborhood Market parking lot on North Houston Road. People lined up on both sides of the road, between Green Street and Elberta Road.

To maintain the safety of all who participated, social distancing was practiced.

Rozier says this time is difficult for people in the community.

"Our people are hurting and I've begun to feel the pain of it and to be a part of unifying people or at least be some part of that, I could not control myself emotionally, it got real weighted at times. I just ask God to use us as a people not just me," Rozier said.

This was the first time the church held the event.

