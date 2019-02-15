Husband, father, veteran, and, now National Superintendent of the Year!

Bibb County Superintendent Curtis Jones added the national title to his resume on February 14th.

In 2015, Jones stepped in as Bibb County's superintendent, where he strove to make Bibb County schools a "victory in progress."

In December, he was first awarded the title of Georgia Superintendent of the Year, which put him in the running for the national title.

On February 14th in Los Angeles, Jones won 2019's National Superintendent of the Year award.

Principal of Matilda Hartley Elementary in Macon Carmelita Dillard says it's so well-deserved, as he always leads by example.

"He walks the talk and he has shown each of us that we must be accountable, and that we have to develop those strategic priorities," said Dillard.

Mary Ellen Bell is a second-grade teacher at Matilda Hartley. She says she's proud he represents Bibb County.

"Dr. Jones, all of your hard work and effort has paid off," said Bell.

Principal of Vineville Academy Kristy Graham says she's grateful Jones is putting Bibb County on the map.

"I'd tell him how proud I am to be a part of this force and this movement that is driving Bibb County to the forefront in our nation," Graham said.

People who call Bibb County home also extend their gratitude to Jones.

"Keep up the good work, and I'm glad you keep the kids number 1 in your thoughts. Thank you very much," Ronald Buckley from Frankie's Boutique in downtown Macon said.

Parents also joined in on the celebration. Erin Chapman has two kids in the Bibb County school system.

"I feel like he's done an amazing job with Bibb County and we should all be proud of him," Chapman said.

"It changes the perception of the area as far as the school systems. As a parent, we thank you and keep up the hard work. We are all very appreciative of what you're doing," parent and owner of Fit Moguls Macon, Roger Mogul said.

A big congratulations is in order to Curtis Jones on such a prestigious award!

Jones will also receive a check for $10,000 along with his award.

Bibb County Schools Communications Director Stephanie Hartley says it is not confirmed what the money will go towards, but that it will likely be used as scholarship money for Bibb County students.