Community Empowerment Center partners with Community Church of God to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Nasal pharyngeal swab tests and serological antibody tests will be available Monday.

MACON, Ga. — The Community Empowerment Center is partnering with the Community Church of God to provide free COVID-19 drive-thru testing on July 6.

According to a release from the Community Church of God, nasal pharyngeal swab test and serological antibody testing will be available from 11 a.m. 3 p.m.

Some form of ID is required and it is first come first serve.

Testing will be located at the Community Church of God at 5555 Bethesda Avenue in Macon.

