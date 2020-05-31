Community, faith leaders gather for peaceful demonstration and prayer in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon community members and faith leaders gathered for a moment of prayer and peaceful demonstration in downtown Macon on Saturday.

At noon, Central Georgians gathered at Rosa Parks Square across the city government center equipped with signs.

It was all in response to the recent murders of three unarmed black Americans — George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

"And others we may not be aware of," Walter L. Glover of Zion Hill Baptist Church said. "When I hear him saying, 'I can't breathe.' How long will this be? How many black men and women will have to lose their lives? How long will it take until racial profiling and undervaluing of black lives by police finally ends?"

Folks united in prayer to "show solidarity against injustice that affects us all." Faith leaders prayed for healthcare workers, the community, and law enforcement.

"We cry within our community," Reverend Marvin Colbert at Bethel AME Church said in a news release.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were encouraged to observe social distancing and wear masks.

"We stand today in solidarity for justice to prevail," Glover said.

