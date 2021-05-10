Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $85K in grant funding to 6 Houston County nonprofits

It will go toward programs that improve the quality of life in Houston County.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Six Houston County nonprofits received grant funding from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

The $85,000 will go towards programs working to improve the quality of life in Houston County.

The foundation also announced the creation of a new fund for Houston County, which was created by local leaders to make grants supporting organizations.

“When we work together, we can grow philanthropy in more counties across and beyond. We can support once another in efforts that we all have and working together to achieve our missions, and just do good work in the communities,” said program officer, Darius Maynard.

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia committed $50,000 to start the fund. Local leaders hope to raise $700,000 for the fund over the next three years.

The six nonprofits that received grant funding are: