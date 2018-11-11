Driving down Eisenhower Parkway during the day, you can see all the businesses in the area, but at night they're harder to see because of a lack of good lighting.

Jaime Arnold, the executive director for the Eisenhower Business Improvement District, says most of the light is coming from business parking lots, but they need some closer to the roads.

Arnold is asking Bibb County commissioners to approve 29 new street lights at four different intersections along Eisenhower Parkway at Ogelsby Place, Macon Tech, Brookhaven, and Bloomfield.

Arnold says they've already contacted Georgia Power and it could cost the group less than $20,000 to install the lights, but the county would need to pay $1,700 a month for lease costs.

Arnold says the one project would address three issues they’re trying to tackle: pedestrian safety, driver safety, and overall public safety.

She hopes by bringing a little light to the corridor, they'll also bring more businesses to the area.

“With the tax dollars that it brings in, people can spend back in their community. It goes back to the community,” said Arnold.

Bibb County Commissioners need to give the final approval of the project, but Arnold says it's an important step to improving the area.

Arnold also says their next plan is to redesign the I-475 exit near Eisenhower. She says so far they've collected over a $1 million of tax money to invest in the area.

