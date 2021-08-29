Macon community holds youth basketball tournament

The best part was: it was all free to attend and play.

MACON, Ga. — You could hear the swoosh of basketballs falling through the net at the Rosa Jackson center on Saturday during the basketball tournament there.

"My main reason you know to get out here and do something for the kids the youth you know giving back to the community is one of the things I've always wanted to do," said participant Santez Kinder.

"Like he said giving back to the community showing the youth stop the violence when you got time come in the gym play ball," Khailyl West.