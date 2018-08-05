The GBI and Police in Cordele are investigating another deadly shooting. We spoke to one neighbor in the community who said despite the shootings, they still feel safe.

People who live on the 600 block of West 21st Avenue in Cordele noticed a heavy police presence after someone was shot and killed in the neighborhood Tuesday morning. Oscar Jones lives less than a block away and saw the commotion.

"I looked out my door window, and I saw the police cars going down the street, they had a lot of speed, and had their sirens going," Jones said.

According to Lieutenant Andrew Rofus with Cordele Police, police were responding to call for shots fired, and when the police arrived, they did not find a victim. The person shot arrived at Crisp Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, making that the second homicide in Cordele in four days. Jones said despite the violence he still feels safe.

"Usually it's not that way, I feel safe in Cordele," Jones said.

Cordele police have not said whether Tuesday's fatal shooting is connected to the one on Saturday although the two crime scenes are less than a mile apart. Jones says the community needs to help the police solve these crimes and stop the violence

"The people have to help them. If we can get them to understand that, it will be much better," Jones said.

If you any information that can help with the investigation, you can call the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.

© 2018 WMAZ