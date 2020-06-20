GRAY, Ga. — Community members and leaders marched in a peaceful protest in Gray on Saturday morning.

The goal of the protest was to have a community dialogue about systemic racism and discrimination, according to event organizer Cecil Patterson Jr.

People from the youth, faith, entertainment and education communities spoke at the event.

Around 50 people showed up to listen and peacefully protest.

The march started around 9:30 a.m. at Mount Salem Baptist Church at 157 Cleveland Street and ended at the Gray Courthouse at 110 South Jefferson Street.

Patterson Jr. says the community has rallied together to peacefully spread the message.

"We've received a tremendous amount of support and excitement about the event locally," he said. "This is a historic moment and people want to know how they can get involved and how they can be a part of meaningful positive change in their community."

He says people should look at peaceful protests as something they have to do.

"We have the responsibility to look out for all members of the community to ensure that they feel welcomed, seen, heard and valued," Patterson said.

