'Perhaps another entrance': Community members react to Wynn Place rezoning

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some affordable housing units will soon be built on Wynn Place near the VECTR Center in Warner Robins. Some people in that area are upset with city council's approval.

Jeffrey Holden has lived on Wynn Place for 20 years and he says he and his neighbors are unhappy.

“It's quiet, it's nice, it's peaceful,” Holden said.

Rezoning this land has been in discussion for the last 10 years.

The most recent attempt was back in January -- but the Warner Robins City Council tabled the vote on the project. The plan includes nearly 400 apartment units, some reserved for people ages 55 and up. The rezoning also includes a clubhouse, pool and playground.

It will happen in two phases. The rezoning petition passed Monday night with a vote of 4 to 2.

Councilman Clifford Holmes and Councilman Keith Lauristen voted no.

Holden fears the project will bring too much traffic and the potential for more crime and violence.

“We're taxpayers. We bought our homes here. We deserve to have like type of, you know, surrounding areas. And that multifamily complex in that area would just create a lot of congestion. Virtually turn our neighborhood upside down,” he said.

Another big concern -- the entrance. Wynn Place only has one way in and one way out.

The project consultant reach out to pastor Josh Kirvin to ask permission to build a road on his property -- Kirvin said 'no.'

“The road that would be cutting back would interfere with our childcare center, which meant that we'd have to relocate our playground. It would also about the Wynn Place community, which meant that people who were, whose homes were there would also be impacted by the travel by the noise, etc,” he said.

Pastor Kirvin says he urges the city leaders to think about the people rather than the money.

“Perhaps another entrance that would not interfere with that community, even with us. I think there are other options that could be explored,” Kirvin said.

Holden agrees this new complex should be a separate entity. He says as more neighbors speak up, he hopes city council will reconsider their decision.