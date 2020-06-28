Community members search for missing Fort Valley man

People searched Bibb County around where his cell phone was found.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Community members gathered on Sunday to look for a Fort Valley man who has been missing since Thursday.

Dominique Xavier Towns was last seen leaving work in Warner Robins around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A search party of friends and family met at a Burger King in Fort Valley and later went to Macon where Towns' cell phone was found.

The group searched Highway 96 and some roads leading to the area where his phone was found.

According to police, Towns is 28-years-old with shoulder-length dread locs and was last seen wearing a red shirt. He was driving a black 2012 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia tag ECG201.

Spurgeon says Towns is 6 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on Towns or his car can call Fort Valley police at (478) 825.3383.

