Community mourns AC Pup at funeral in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A memorial of gratitude honored the legacy of Macon's beloved champion: AC Pup.

AC Pup passed away Thursday and the funeral service was held at 2 p.m. at the Sardis Heard Funeral Center on Houston Road.

AC was just a puppy when he was found nearly frozen by his owner.

He later became a mascot for the animal welfare group Central Georgia CARES.

AC Pup's contribution to animal-cruelty awareness led many people in the community to adopt pets of their own.

Now, they've all come together to give AC a final thank you and goodbye.

"Just a God-given gift and he just really brought light, if you will, to the community to bring awareness for the rights of animals," Becky Hataway said.

"He was extremely faithful and loving, protective when he had to be and just a marvelous friend," Van VanDeWalker said.

Van and CARES say they'll never find a dog as loving and hardworking as AC Pup.