FORSYTH, Ga. — People in Central Georgia are offering donations to help a Monroe County deputy and his family after they lost almost everything in a house fire.

"It seemed like an eternity, but in real time probably 45 minutes," says Sgt. Kevin Williams.

That's about how long it took a fire to destroy the Monroe County deputy's home. At around 4 a.m., on Monday, Williams says he woke up to his wife telling him someone broke in at their house on Forsyth Landing Dr in Forsyth.

"Glass shattering, things of that nature. It sounded like someone was punching through the windows here," says Williams.

There was actually no break-in, Williams found the living room in flames. He says he ran to his 2-year-old son's room.

Everyone got out safely, including their dogs, one being a Monroe County sheriff's office "sniffer dog"

"We have nothing. The only thing we got out with was our animals, our child, and the clothes on our back," says Williams.

Community offers donations to Monroe County deputy after house fire

The fire department and the sheriff's office are taking monetary donations for the Williams family.

Lt. Chad Beck with the Monroe County sheriff's office says, "we try to come together as a family and show as much support as possible in this time of need. It's just very saddening."

"You hope to God this never happens but you have to get the things that matter most to you and that's your family," says Williams.

Lisa Matthews, a family member of the Williams, took to Facebook on Monday to let the community know she is meeting up with people in the community to collect donations.

A woman named Cherish Hunley also posted about the Williams' situation on social media in a Facebook Group called Middle Georgia Gives Back.

People in the group and on Matthew's post have been quick to extend donations, offering diapers, clothes, shoes, and other items to help the family in need.

In the Facebook post, Hunley says those who want to make a donation can meet up with her and she will take them to the family.

People have also offered to mail donations to Hunley so she can pass the items along to the deputy’s family.

Cherish Hunley Hey everyone! We have a sad situation here in Monroe Co, Forsyth GA... One of our deputy's home burnt down this morning and they lost EVERYTHING! It is him his wife and their 2 year old son! Any help...

The post says men’s size 2X or 3X shirts, size 44x32 pants, size 11 shoes, and extra-large boxers are needed. It is also asking for women’s size 3X tops, size 26 pants, size 26 to 28 underwear and size 48D bras. Size 2T or 3T tops, size 24 months pants, size 6.5 or 7 shoe, and either 2T or 3T pullups or size 5 diapers are needed for the couple’s toddler.

The post is also calling for toiletries or other items as donations.

“Any and all help would be greatly appreciated,” Hunley said in the post.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and the fire department investigated the fire to make sure it was not caused by arson, which they say can be a concern when a fire happens to people in law enforcement. They have ruled arson out as the cause of the fire.

Unfortunately some things are irreplaceable.

"My son's baby book, with his first curls of his hair, the journal that my wife wrote while she was pregnant with him," says Williams.

Williams says he couldn't make it through this without the support.

"I love the sheriff's office. They've been great to me. They've been very supportive, my family. You're nothing without your family and thank god I have a good one," says Williams.

