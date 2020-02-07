'It just means a lot': Community rallies behind Warner Robins shop in danger of closing

AJ's Confection and Confetti is hurting, but thanks to some help from the community, they say they think they'll be alright.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Small businesses are still hurting during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when they shut down because of a positive case.

That's what happened to AJ's Confection and Confetti in Warner Robins.

They've been the go-to for baking supplies in the city for 26 years.

"When I think about baking, the first thing I think about is going to AJ’s," says Amber Palfy.

Juli Sledge runs the shop with her mom and sister.

Her mother raised three daughters by herself, while working at a factory, but her true passion is baking.

Sledge says she couldn't find all the baking supplies she needed anywhere in town, so she opened her own place, but it's been hard.

"We're a family owned business. We're a small shop. We don't make a huge profit. We barely squeeze by as it is," says Sledge.

She says they got behind on their payments in April when they closed the first time and it's been difficult to catch up.

Now, things are getting even harder after Sledge learned she may have been exposed to COVID-19, so they decided to shut down and quarantine.

"I figured if I had to close for two whole weeks, that would put us under. There would be no coming back from that."

When bakers Amber Palfy and Melody Cyrulinski saw on Facebook that their favorite shop was struggling, they wanted to help.

"It’s been around for so long that no one wants to see it go away," says Palfy, who frequented the shop with her grandfather.

Cyrulinski agrees.

"I think it's important for us to help them. They're a cornerstone for this community."

So they decided to set up a Venmo, CashApp and Paypal account to raise at least $2,500 to save AJ's.

"I always feel the love. That's why we have the best customers ever," says Sledge. "I love my job because of them and this has just been so overwhelming. Wonderful."

Cyrulinski says they can't bear to think about the shop having to close for good.

"The whole family is so sweet and they're so strong and they want to do it on their own," she says. "I told her it is OK to have your community rally around you."

Sledge says she is really feeling the love.

"There's even people that don't know us and didn't even know we existed that are wanting to donate and help and it just means a lot," she says. "The customers, they always come through and God always come through."

Palfy and Cyrulinski say they want to give Sledge the money they've raised next Thursday. She says they've already received quite a few donations.

If you want to help, you can donate through these accounts:

CashApp: $MelodyCyrulinski

Venmo: @Melody-Cyrulinski

PayPal: melody_cyrulinski@yahoo.com

