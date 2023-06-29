Family, community reacts to passing of beloved sister of Martin Luther King Jr.

The King Center announced her passing on Twitter on Thursday. She was 95.

ATLANTA — The King family, Atlanta and the world are mourning after learning of the death of Dr. Christine King Farris.

King Farris was one of the foundational influences in establishing both the King Center after her brother's assassination and what would become the Learning Resources Center at Spelman's Department of Education.

She was a Spelman educator, and director of the Learning Resources Center, for 56 years before retiring in 2014, according to a post from the King Center.

Her niece, Dr. Bernice King, took to Twitter to mourn her aunt's loss.

"Dr. Christine King Farris. An extraordinary educator. My father’s sister. One of the co-laborers with my mother in founding The King Center. Phenomenal Woman. Inspiring Human. She survived and thrived. I love you, Aunt Christine. I will always cherish you. I will miss you," the Twitter post added.

Martin Luther King III also shared kind words about his aunt.

"Aunt Christine embodied what it meant to be a public servant. Like my dad, she spent her life fighting for equality and against racism in America," the mourning nephew added.

The City of Atlanta released a statement on behalf of Mayor Andre Dickens. He called her "a champion of literacy and education" even during her time at Spelman as both a student and professor.

"Mrs. Farris was a force in her own right," Dickens' statement read. "As the last of the King siblings, she spent much of her life advocating for equality. She once said that her brother Martin simply gave us the blueprint but it was our duty 'to carry it out.'"

Atlanta City Council's president Doug Shipman also gave his condolences to the family.

"Christine King Farris was an incredible educator, leader and keeper of stories. Rest in Power," Shipman said.

The King Center also took to Instagram again after announcing King Farris' passing with a photo of King Farris and Dr. King when they were children.

"They are together again," the center added in its post, which can be seen below.

Councilman Michael Julian Bond also posted on Twitter.

"She was more than a phenomenal woman. She was an example on how to live (an) impactful life," the councilman said.

I am so deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great lady of Atlanta, Dr. Christine King Farris. She was more than a phenomenal woman. She was anexample on

Dr. #ChristineKingFarris was a powerful educator, author and advocate for civil rights.



