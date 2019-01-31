MACON, Ga. — It's the one-year anniversary of a Houston County student's death after a school bus crash. Arlana Haynes was on her way home from Parkwood Elementary when her school bus crashed last January. Her injuries sent her to the hospital where she later died. Her parents and the city of Warner Robins came together to remember her life at Magnolia Park Cemetery and Mausoleum.

"I want them to remember her smile," said Angelica Rose, Arlana's mother.

Mayor Randy Toms, firefighters, and law enforcement came to the ceremony and spoke.

"She was everyone's favorite child," said Christopher Haynes, Arlana's father.

The ceremony began with a song from a family member. The community later lit candles in Arlana's honor.

"On days when I feel like I don't want to get out of bed or I don't want to go throughout the day, I know how much she shined and I push through it," said Rose.

About 50 people came and released balloons in her memory.

"Even though we are still hurting, that we are still pushing forward and we are still keeping her in our memories and keeping her memory alive," said Haynes.

Arlana's dad says he has plans to create a foundation in her name so her legacy lives on. Back in May, a Houston County grand jury indicted the bus driver, Shalita Harris. She has charges that included homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, and failure to maintain lane.