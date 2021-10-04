'Something good for the community': Volunteers hit the streets on Macon's citywide cleanup day

People all across Macon gathered Saturday to help clean trash and remove debris from streets and neighborhoods.

MACON, Ga. — A little bit of rain didn’t stop people from hitting the streets across Macon for Mayor Lester Miller’s citywide cleanup day on Saturday.

One of the areas that volunteers cleaned up was near the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center. Kumho Tire partnered with the senior center to put in some work.

“I think we all play a part in helping our community to stay clean,” said senior center supervisor, Andrea Lee.

Miller first announced the special day in March and said he had a quarter of a million dollars set aside to help folks clear trash in their streets and neighborhoods. The city provided dumpsters, trash bags, and some manpower, but encouraged volunteers to get involved too.

Lee said she hoped this was a positive experience that leads to a more frequent and less formal cleanup effort.

“Hopefully the community will see that if we work together, we will have an opportunity to clean our streets even more if we come together and not just wait for Macon-Bibb County to clean our community… clean our streets,” said Lee.

In addition to cleaning, volunteers say they thought it helped them develop friendships with new people and stay fit.

“The friendships that we’ve developed here in participating in different activities, and then just doing something that’s good for the community,” said volunteer, Sallie Devero. “It’s a good thing, it’s uplifting and then plus we get physical exercise at the same time.

“We’re also focused on cleanliness in our facility and around our plant, so we’re all about beautifying inside, beautifying outside, and really immersing ourselves in the community,” said Kumho plant manager, Kimberly Simpson.

To learn more about Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and their initiatives, click here.