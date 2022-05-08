Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

There's no word on when the SR 96 project will begin, but GDOT says it should be completed in 2026.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins.

In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87 will look different.

It's the stretch between I-16 and U-S 23 in Twiggs county on the way toward Warner Robins.

"I think it’s really going to be better connectivity for this corridor in general for Houston county and Twiggs county," Gina Snider said.

Snider is the district 3 communications officer for GDOT, and says one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes will see several cosmetic and safety changes.

"We're going to be changing that road from 2 lanes to 4 lanes with a median, there's going to be a round about as well added to take place at a 4 way stop there," Snider said.

She says the route sees about 10,000 vehicles a day, including plenty of big truck traffic.

"That's going to be huge. Literally we have a lot of trucks that go on this route, we have about 13% truck traffic. Your normal road would get anywhere around 2 to 3%," she explained.

Hopefully, a safer and wider highway will bring more travelers and more development, much like they saw during a similar project along the route in Houston county.

"As volumes of traffic continue to grow along with the population in the area, we look to the future, GDOT does, as always. So it'll be a great addition to growth in that area, Twiggs and Houston counties," Snider said.

GDOT poured $199 million into 37 projects around the state.

There is no word on when the SR 96 project will begin, but GDOT says it should be completed in 2026.