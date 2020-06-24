Company Supply in Dublin to briefly close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The restaurant is now testing all employees as a professional cleaning is underway

DUBLIN, Ga. — Company Supply in downtown Dublin has closed immediately to begin the sanitization process after an employee returned a positive COVID-19 test result.

According to the restaurant, one of its employees had direct contact with the virus and has since tested positive.

They closed the restaurant Wednesday to begin a professional cleaning and sanitization process, and all employees will now be tested.

The restaurant says they plan on reopening for lunch Friday, June 26, after the deep cleaning and testing.

“The past months have been a whirlwind, and this is definitely throwing us for a loop, but we are always committed to the safety of our guests and employees and the experience they have while at our establishment. Please know that we care about everyone’s well-being and are in constant contact with our local Health Department and Dr. Thomas Craft on proper procedures,” wrote the restaurant on Facebook.

Company Supply is not the first restaurant in Central Georgia forced to close its doors after an employee contracted the novel coronavirus.

Rookery and Dovetail in downtown Macon were closed from May 27 to June 15 after the Moonhanger Group tested all employees during its reopening process and found some employees were positive, but asymptomatic.