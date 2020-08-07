Protesters marched from the Washington County Courthouse and up through South Harris Street

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Roughly 150 people gathered at the Washington County Courthouse to remember Eurie Martin. Washington County deputies Tased Martin to death in 2017.

The deputies said Martin attacked them, but a bystander's video sent to WMAZ shows that was false. All three deputies were fired, and later indicted on several criminal charges, including felony murder. However, those charges have been thrown out twice. Now, the case is headed to Georgia's Supreme Court.

Dozens of people took the streets of Sandersville, marching to honor Martin.

"Eurie never did get a chance to continue his walk home to his family on July 7, 2017 on Deepstep Road. What we're doing today is honoring him by completing his walk," said Annie Gibbons, Martin's niece.

Three years ago, Martin was Tased to death by now-former Washington County deputies. Gibbons says she hopes this march brings awareness to the deputies' actions.

"Eurie is among so many other one, other cases, where officers have unjustly took the lives of innocent people and then tried to cover it up. What we're saying is we're tired of it," Gibbons said. "If you can't do your job, take off that badge and give it to someone who can."

Gibbons says on July 7, 2017, her Uncle only wanted a drink of water. Instead, deputies responded to a suspicious person call, and Martin was Tased 11 times in 86 seconds. As the family prepares for another court battle, this is Gibbons' words to the former deputies involved in Martin's death...

"How do you put on a uniform on and swear to uphold the law, and you don't want to be held accountable by the same law that you swore to uphold?" Gibbons said.

Aside from highlighting the deputies' misconduct with this march, Gibbons says she wants everyone to remember the person Martin was--someone she described as "a giving and kind person"

"Eurie would give you the shirt off his back," Gibbons said.

The Georgia Supreme Court is now picking up the case. It will likely be heard as soon as next month.

