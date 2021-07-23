Condition of Stratford Academy senior struck by lightning improving, family says

Walker Bethune's family says he is no longer having seizures and is able to squeeze their hands

MIAMI — The condition of a rising Stratford Academy senior struck by lightning in Florida last weekend continues to improve.

According to the latest post on Walker Bethune’s CaringBridge page, he is no longer having seizures. It also says he’s blinking and can squeeze his family member’s hands.

“We are overwhelmed with all of your love, support, and prayers…it is truly an amazing testament of God’s love for all of us.”

Bethune’s family is asking for people to keep praying vigilantly and relentlessly for a complete healing of his body.

He was on vacation in Marco Island, Florida, when he was struck by lightning. Luckily, his dad was there when it happened and administered CPR until EMS arrived.

He was flown to the Ryder Trauma Center at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, University of Miami Health.

Stratford Headmaster Logan Bowlds described Bethune as, “An absolutely phenomenal young man. He's a go-getter, he's compassionate, he's hardworking.”

A vigil was held for him on Sunday at the school.