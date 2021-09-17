Confederate monument in downtown Perry causes a divide among residents

Perry's mayor says they have no power to remove the monument until they own the property, and then it would be up for a vote by city council

PERRY, Ga. — Two sides of history clash over a Confederate monument in downtown Perry.

It was placed there in 1908 as a tribute to Houston County soldiers.

Most people in Perry agree that the Confederate monument is history, but they may disagree on whether that history is heroic or horrendous.

"It's a constant reminder that we haven't closed that door," Perry resident Matthew Reis said.

Reis would like to see it removed and says he found research showing the area was once a slave market.

"The monument behind us is literally a dedication to the man who fought to keep the slave trade alive," he said.

The city remains split in what should be done. Others see its removal as erasing history.

Karyn McKim says, "It's an amazing part of history that's been there for a long time; it reminds me of the Civil War," and many people echo those thoughts on social media.

"We been hearing back and forth for the last couple of years," Perry's Mayor Randall Walker told 13WMAZ.

For those looking to city leaders to decide the monument's fate, Walker says their hands are tied.

"We can't deal with this one because we really do not own the property yet, and we're not going to own that property until sometime between now and December 31st, so it's really not an issue the city can deal with," he explained.

The protection goes beyond local jurisdiction stemming from Senate Bill 77 signed by Governor Brian Kemp 2 years ago. That makes it harder for local officials to remove monuments like this one.

"I do understand why some people would want to keep it. I'm not trying to destroy the statue or any of the monuments across the country; I just think they should be relocated to a museum or private property," Reis said.