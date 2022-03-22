Congressman Sanford Bishop visits students at Fort Valley Middle

Bishop says he wants the students to understand just how important their futures are.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Congressman Sanford Bishop visited Peach County Tuesday to encourage kids at the middle school to think about the future.

Bishop shared some words of encouragement with the students at Fort Valley Middle School. He reflected on his own school years in Alabama and how he became the man he is today.

"What you are to be, you are now becoming," said the congressman.

"I want to spend as much time as I can sharing experiences and encouraging them because we will soon be dependent on them to be the leaders of our world and preserve our planet," he said.

Bishop, a Democrat from Columbus, has served 30 years in Congress. He's running for another term in 2022 with seven challengers.