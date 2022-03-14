'Consider the thought of you getting help': Experts say there's a stigma around therapy

"To go to therapy and actually be able to talk to somebody one-on-one about your feelings... it's good to know, and it helps your soul be easy," Marcus Evans Jr said

Experts say there's a stigma surrounding therapy, on this Mental Health Monday we are taking a closer look at that stigma.

A research study done in 2020 seems to back it up.

The study done by one poll on behalf of Vida Health surveyed 2,000 adults in the U.S.

It found that nearly half of the respondents believe seeking therapy is a sign of weakness, yet only about a quarter have never been to a therapist in their lifetime.

We spoke with a Peach County man who's gone to therapy and says it's impacted his life for the better.

"I didn't feel like going, you know? I was kind of upset with myself because I felt like something was wrong with me," Marcus Evans Jr said.

These were Evans' initial thoughts about therapy... until he tried it.

"After going, it was like... a learning experience, and a learning curve," Evans said.

But he says eventually, he felt understood.

"It kind of helped me out a lot, just venting out and talking about emotional, physical, probably even emotional stress," he said.

Evans says he found therapy to be beneficial because he was able to open up, and his therapist helped him be the best version of himself.

"To go to therapy and actually be able to talk to somebody one-on-one about your feelings, and get caregiving information back is one of those things where it's good to know, and it helps your soul be easy," he said.

He says that everyone should try it out, and go in with an open mind.

"There's a lot of people in this world that have things on their mind that they don't want to talk about, and they hide feelings and that can cause tragic scenarios. Open up your feelings. Actually consider the thought of you getting help. Because at the end of the day, that's all it is, is reaching out for help," Evans said.

We spoke with Gloria Cisse, director at the Southern Center for Choice Theory, and she says feeling unsure about therapy at first is completely normal.

So she provided us with tips on how you can ease into it.

Identify your needs

Pick a therapist and take the time to learn them too

Share on your own terms

Understand that you don't have to be going through a crisis to talk to a therapist