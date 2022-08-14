x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds

Parents made their way to the McGill Marketplace at the Georgia National Fairground to look through 40,000 square-feet of clothes, toys, and other bargains.

More Videos

PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia.

It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting.

Parents made their way to the McGill Marketplace at the Georgia National Fairground to look through 40,000 square-feet of clothes, toys, and other bargains.

The event last from Thursday through Sunday. 

They closed from 1-2 p.m. to prepare for the dollar-dash, where selected items were discounted to one dollar.

You can catch the consignment sale again next spring.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING:

Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program

 Downtown Macon thrift store selling discounted school uniforms, raising funds for those in need

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out