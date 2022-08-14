Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds

Parents made their way to the McGill Marketplace at the Georgia National Fairground to look through 40,000 square-feet of clothes, toys, and other bargains.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia.

It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting.

Parents made their way to the McGill Marketplace at the Georgia National Fairground to look through 40,000 square-feet of clothes, toys, and other bargains.

The event last from Thursday through Sunday.

They closed from 1-2 p.m. to prepare for the dollar-dash, where selected items were discounted to one dollar.

You can catch the consignment sale again next spring.