Construction delayed on Dublin's Unity Park due to no decision on Confederate monument

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin City Council leaders still do not know what the future holds for Hub Dudley Unity Park or the Confederate statue outside the Dublin Theatre.

The Confederate monument was built in 1912 to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and the rebellion, but community activist Derrick Chatman says, "For African Americans, it represented reminding of the Jim Crow period, more of an oppressive feeling about life, so it is not as important to me as it would be for a pro-Confederate person."

He said that the statue should be moved to the Confederate museum, but for Vonda Morton and John C. Hall Jr., the monument represents their history and ties to the south.

"3 generations later and to see this be attacked and try to be removed, to me it's personal, and that's why I have tried to participate in everything here to make sure that it stays," said Hall.

Six months ago, the city of Dublin proposed adding a statue of Black businessman Herbert "Hub" Dudley to the park and naming it "Unity Park." Last week at a public meeting, folks pivoted from that idea and suggested that the city build a new park just for Dudley.

In Thursday night's meeting, the council decided not to decide -- there was no vote. Instead, the council decided to put it off until some future date.

"What I hope happens in the future is that they do come up with a good plan to honor Mr. Dudley and do where the community wants it to be done, at the same time, leaving the Confederated monument just like it has been for over 100 years," said Hall.