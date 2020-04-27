MACON, Ga. — In Macon, crews are preparing the space and foundation for the temporary medical unit.

The Medical Center, Navicent Health posted an update on Facebook over the weekend.

They say the unit is not needed yet, but is being set up as a precautionary measure.

Based on reports last week from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, more than 80% of critical care beds are full.

Navicent Health said last week that they currently have the appropriate capacity to care for patients.

RELATED HEADLINES

89% of critical care beds full in region including Bibb and Houston counties, state reports say

Army National Guard helping staff at Navicent Health Baldwin