Construction to begin on boutique hotel that will bring jobs, investments to Macon

MACON, Ga. — Construction is underway on Cherry Street in downtown Macon on a new boutique hotel that is set to open January 2022.

The hotel is expected to bring in jobs, tourism and business.

Just a few months ago, the finances were up in the air for this new hotel after lenders got cold feet because of the coronavirus' impact on the hospitality industry.

But thanks to a $23 million bond deal the county agreed to, construction is underway again.

Alex Morrison with the Urban Development Authority says the county won't have to spend county money because the loan flows from the bank through the Urban Development Authority to the developer.

"So, this is one of those win-win-wins for everybody, where the developer gets the project done, the county gets the property back on the tax rolls and the county doesn't have to spend any county money to get it done," Morrison said.

The building has held many names over its history, most recently being the Wille C. Hill Annex Building for county offices, and before then, city offices. But recently it's sat vacant.

"This has been a project that literally has been contemplated and we've been working on for 6 years," Mayor Robert Reichert said.

Developer Rhett Holmes says the 11 story skyscraper will be a Marriott Tribute Hotel with 94 rooms, restaurant, rooftop bar and two outdoor seating areas.

"They decided instead with an upscale hotel. Boy, when they went to an upscale hotel, did they ever? We are thrilled and excited," Reichert said.

"The building will basically be like brand new again, all new interior walls. Everything will be new. The only thing that will be the same is the exterior and the historical aspects of the building, we'll keep and maintain and preserve," Holmes said.

The renovation is expected to create over 200 construction jobs and at least 80 permanent jobs. But what about starting construction in the middle of a pandemic? Mayor Reichert says it's perfect timing.

"While we're weathering this downturn, they're constructing it, about the time we come out of the downturn they're going to be opening with a grand opening and man what a splash," Reichert said.

The developers say the hotel is expected to open by January 2022.