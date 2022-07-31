Macon Mall Memories: construction on new amphitheater continues this week

Before a 10,000 seat amphitheater sits next to the Macon mall, and before tour buses haul in performers, you need some bulldozers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — So many of us have our favorite Macon mall memories.

The county hopes a new amphitheater will help create more of them, once it's finished.

This week, work will continue to make room for the amphitheater at the mall.

Reporter Anthony Montalto said that on Sunday afternoon at the Macon mall, the construction equipment behind him was silent.

But, come here during the week, and you'll find a much different story.

Before a 10,000 seat amphitheater sits next to the Macon mall, and before tour buses haul in performers, you need some bulldozers.

Work started this month tearing up part of the Macon mall's parking lot to make room for an amphitheater.

The county says the public works department is doing the work.

They plan to recycle the concrete and asphalt to rebuild a road around the landfill.

But, for some workers like Johnny Yates, the work is more than a job. It's building the future while remembering the past.

"Been thinking about everything, how the mall used to be bigger than what it used to be. Family and friends used to come out every weekend and hang out and eat food, and go shopping, look for shoes and go play in the arcade," Yates recollected.

Alex Morrison with the Urban Development Authority says they're finishing up the designs for the amphitheater, but there's no price until they finish some designs.

At the groundbreaking in February, Mayor Lester Miller told us he expects the amphitheater to be finished by this time next year.