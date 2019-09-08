MACON, Ga. — Second Street is still bustling with construction workers, making room for more trees to line sidewalks.

"With all the stuff that's going on around downtown -- all the new green spaces, benches, seating on the outside, more foot traffic in general, there's more lofts coming in -- it just seems like this is the perfect time for anybody who wants to do anything in downtown Macon or Macon in general, to do something around these parts," Macon Beer Company owner Yash Patel said.

Patel is moving his brewery from Oglethorpe Street to Second Street.

RELATED: 5 African-American business owners win Downtown Diversity Initiative grant

He says he wanted to be a part of the growing community downtown.

"There's more things to do, and it feels like it's newer, fresher, it's revitalized, there so many things to do, just hanging out downtown if you want," Patel said.

The goal of the Second Street Corridor project is to expand the city's "walk-able" areas.

It makes it easier for walkers, bikers, and drivers to move around safely.

Reverse parking spots were put in, landscaping, bike lanes, trees, and benches.

The city plans to make this part of town the "spine of Macon."

Patel says connecting these parts of downtown creates foot traffic.

"Right now, Poplar is having its moment -- so we can be at that little bridge where people from Cherry that are going over to Poplar can stop by our spot or the other way around, where people from Poplar are going to Cherry can stop at Second, so we are kind of like that connector," Patel said.

He believes he will not have a problem getting customers through the door when his brewery opens this fall.

RELATED: Aerial view shows different side of downtown Macon

RELATED: 'They bother customers:' Dublin businesses say a panhandling ordinance will make shoppers feel safer