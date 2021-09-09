'It will change your life': Four-week construction program in Macon teaches basics of building

Trainees will have the chance to secure a job in the construction field once the the four-week training is completed

MACON, Georgia — Folks in Macon have a chance to start a new career in construction. The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia is providing free classes known as ‘Construction Ready.’

The program teaches the basics of tools, building, and teamwork over a four-week period with the goal of giving students a chance at jobs in a booming industry.

Instructor Mike Calhoun says there’s a new lesson every day.

“Today we’re doing an introduction to hand tools. We're doing our hands-on performance with each one of our modules. There will be a written test. They have to get 70% and then we go out in the field and verify performance of safety and getting the job done,” he said.

The trainees come to the class for different reasons. Some say they want to change their lives around while others just to learn a new skillset. Many say they're drawn by the money.

Tyra-Ann Young says she has a good career but wanted to find a new passion in construction.

“I love it. I always loved to work with my hands and even though I'm older, I would like to start a new career because I do nails already as it is. I've done nails for 25 years and I'm ready to start something fresh,” said Young.

The tools of the trade include saws, power drills, wrenches, and more. Classmates say the teamwork motivates them and helps them get the job done.

Jordan Gardner says he encourages anyone looking to make a difference in life to check out the class.

“It will change your life, I can say that it already has. I already feel like I've been staying positive, doing the right things on the right track. I really would [suggest] somebody come to this class,” said Gardner.

If you're looking to sign up, you must be at least 18-years-old, have a state ID, and pass a drug test and background check. You can apply online here.