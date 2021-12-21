Construction worker hospitalized after falling nearly 20 feet at Coca-Cola headquarters

A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire Rescue said officials had to figure out how to get down an air vent to retrieve the man.

ATLANTA — A construction worker is recovering Tuesday after falling nearly 20 feet at Coca-Cola headquarters in Atlanta.

According to Alyssa Richardson, communications manager with Atlanta Fire Rescue, the worker fell through an air vent about 15 to 20 feet underground around 10:30 a.m.

Richardson said Georgia Tech Police Department responded to the scene along with Atlanta firefighters, who then had to figure out how to get down the air vent to retrieve the worker.

Fire crews were eventually able to extricate the man. Richardson said he was complaining of leg pain and was taken to Grady Hospital. The last emergency unit cleared just after 11:45 a.m.