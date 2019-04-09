DUBLIN, Ga. — Thousands of people traveled up I-16 on Tuesday, evacuating the Georgia coast.

“When they said get out, we got out,” William Collins said.

Contraflow lanes opened in Savannah at 8 a.m. with all traffic flowing westbound.

“We've never experienced anything like this before because we are from up north,” Tammie Allen said. “You can replace things, but you can’t replace your family. So, that's why we decided to leave.”

With mandatory evacuations issued for 6 coastal counties, a lot of congestion was expected.

“We left about 7:30 or 8 o’clock and we were really expecting a whole lot more traffic,” Collins said.

But most of what we saw with Drone 13 on Tuesday was smooth sailing.

“I was going to take 16 out of Savannah but I figured traffic would be bottle-necking at 95 and 16 there. So, we come through 341 and it was nice,” Collins said.

Collins and his family are headed to Macon from Brunswick and it is not the first time.

“Hurricane Irma, and then Matthew before that,” Collins said.

As he entered I-16 in Dublin, Collins admits he got a little turned around.

“It’s not been confusing except for when we got up here and seeing all the police cars and everything am I'm going, ‘What’s going on here’,” he said.

Tammie Allen and her family drove up on Monday, ahead of the lane reversals.

“Everyone was somber, everyone was nervous and quiet,” Allen said. “We're praying and hoping that when we go back that everything is okay.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation says westbound traffic continued to increase during the day and at one point yesterday, traffic on I-16 tripled over the day before.

