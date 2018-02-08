In April, a jury convicted Atlanta attorney Tex McIver of felony murder and other charges in the shooting death of his wife.

The estate of McIver and his wife, Diane, is now up for auction.

You can start buying the couples' personal items in the Putnam County home from Friday to Sunday.

The 85-acre ranch will soon have a new owner.

"Because they had this beautiful ranch, and they were living the life of cowboy to some degree," said Robert Ahlers with Ahlers and Ogletree Incorporated and Peachtree Battle Estate Sales & Liquidations.

Ahlers says his team spent more than a month putting a price tag on the couple's personal items.

He says the couple's saloon definitely has a theme.

"Southwestern and western art in this foyer," said Ahlers.

You can see western statues and art on the way to the wine cellar.

Lou Dempsey with Dempsey Auction company says the couple bought the property in the late 90's and now people from four different states are interested.

Personal items range from $30,000 dollar fine jewelry, to furniture, to even a gumball machine.

"As you come into the entrance foyer you'll see the beautiful chandelier," said Dempsey.

Dempsey says he doesn't have a price point for the ranch.

It will just go to the highest bidder.

The three-bedroom home is full of the McIver's clothes, western art, fine china and other decor.

"There's more than one and less than a million," said Dempsey.

Dempsey says the main home is about 4500 square feet.

"This tract has everything somebody wants and all the amenities somebody wants in a nice farm," said Dempsey.

The auction runs from August 3rd to August 5th.

Dempsey says the highest bidder of the ranch will have to pay at least 10 percent of the deposit on Saturday.

© 2018 WMAZ