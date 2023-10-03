Cooking oil spills out onto highway in Sandersville after tanker overturns

The driver of the tanker was able to escape and no one was hurt.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Fire crews in Sandersville had quite a mess to clean up on the highway Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Sandersville Fire Department, crews helped Davisboro Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office clean up after a tanker overturned and spilled used cooking oil on GA 540 near the Jefferson County line.

The driver of the tanker was able to escape.