Cooking oil spills out onto highway in Sandersville after tanker overturns

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Fire crews in Sandersville had quite a mess to clean up on the highway Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the Sandersville Fire Department, crews helped Davisboro Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office clean up after a tanker overturned and spilled used cooking oil on GA 540 near the Jefferson County line.
The driver of the tanker was able to escape.
There is no word on how the accident happened or how long traffic was affected, but no one was hurt.