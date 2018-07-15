Author of the Southern Bits & Bites Series, Suzanne Johnson, joined us in the 13WMAZ studio to make a very berry treat that anyone can enjoy.

Ingredients

1 French loaf

2 cups fresh blueberries

8 eggs

3 cups milk

1 cups heavy cream

2 cups sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1 Tbsp butter

Instructions

Cut the French loaf into ½ inch cubes. Coat the bottom and sides of a 9x13 baking dish with butter. Place the cubes of bread and blackberries in the dish, distributing evenly. In a large bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients and pour over bread and blackberries. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 30 minutes covered with foil and 30 minutes uncovered. The center should still be a little “jiggly” in the middle. Allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

© 2018 WMAZ