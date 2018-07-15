Author of the Southern Bits & Bites Series, Suzanne Johnson, joined us in the 13WMAZ studio to make a very berry treat that anyone can enjoy.
Ingredients
1 French loaf
2 cups fresh blueberries
8 eggs
3 cups milk
1 cups heavy cream
2 cups sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp Cinnamon
1 tsp nutmeg
1 Tbsp butter
Instructions
- Cut the French loaf into ½ inch cubes.
- Coat the bottom and sides of a 9x13 baking dish with butter.
- Place the cubes of bread and blackberries in the dish, distributing evenly.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients and pour over bread and blackberries.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to overnight.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Bake for 30 minutes covered with foil and 30 minutes uncovered. The center should still be a little “jiggly” in the middle.
- Allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving.
