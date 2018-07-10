Mostly cloudy skies for today with highs in the low 60s. Looking ahead to a breezy afternoon with wind gusts upwards of 20-25 MPH possible. Tonight, clouds decrease and lows will drop into the mid 40s. We have a picture perfect end to the weekend. Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Tomorrow also starts our warming trend. Looking ahead to upper 70s by mid week, but that gets put to an end as a cold front comes through sometime Thursday into Friday.

Saturday. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Wednesday (Halloween)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

