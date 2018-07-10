A chilly start for Wednesday morning will lead to a cool and dry afternoon! We'll have all sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 60s. For anyone traveling across the southeast today there will be no major weather issues.

Thanksgiving will be more of the same! A cold start for any turkey trotters, then cool and dry for the afternoon with highs near 60 degrees. Once again the forecast remains dry for Thanksgiving.

The rain chance will return for late Friday, but much of the day itself stays dry. Rain is likely Friday night in to Saturday morning, likely moving out by Saturday afternoon. Another week wave could bring a few showers for late Sunday and Sunday night.

The early part of next week look and dry and fairly cold. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Friday... Partly sunny. Showers possible late day. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Mainly first half of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

