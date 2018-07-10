A cool and cloudy day coming for Thursday, then the rain comes in at night. Look for it to hang around overnight into Friday. Temperatures for Friday will be tricky. Cooler north of Macon and warmer south of Macon.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible for the evening. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the low 50s.

Friday...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

Friday Night... Light rain possible. Lows in the low 50s.

Saturday. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday (Halloween)...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

© 2018 WMAZ