Cool temperatures are forecast across Central GA tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 40s. After tonight, a warming trend sets up across the area. We'll be in the low and mid 70s tomorrow afternoon along with plenty of sunshine. Even warmer by Halloween with highs approaching the 80 degree mark in spots. Our next cold front arrives Thursday with rain and cooler temperatures.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Wednesday (Halloween)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

