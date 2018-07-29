Today, we start the day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will rise into the lower 90s. Showers and storms get introduced into the forecast this afternoon and evening, mainly if your south and east of Macon due to the stalled boundary still in place. Tomorrow, the mugginess continues, and highs again will be in the lower 90s. Showers and storm chances go up a little. But, come Tuesday, rain chances stay high and that will knock temperatures in the upper 80s. This wet pattern sticks around for the 7 day, keeping highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly sunny. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.



Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday Night....Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

