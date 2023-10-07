Cordele community pays respect to fallen Crisp County deputy

Cordele natives lined up downtown to watch Georgia first responders escort Deputy Tyee Brown to his last call.

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele natives lined up on the corner by Crisp County Middle as deputies from north, south, and central Georgia headed to the funeral of Crisp County deputy Tyee Browne.

People didn't come to remember how Browne died but how he was a man who serviced his community and left a lasting impression on others.

Before the service, the escort started a the Cordele Lion's Club and ended at the middle school. First responders circled downtown and the parking lot was full of law enforcement agencies from across Georgia like Fulton, Peach, Laurens, and Ben Hill.

Erica Grace came with her daughter, A’Nyla Grace. Erica says she feels empathetic for the family as they mourn a loss of a relative.

"Today is like a bittersweet moment, especially the memories because he's young and I have a daughter around his age so I can feel how the mom is feeling right now but the support from the community is really great it's awesome. It lets you know that love is still here," Grace said.

Ann Carter and Betty Avera are retired teachers who live in Cordele. Both are thrilled to see other law enforcement supporting the county.

Over 1,200 people filled the auditorium to remember Browne.

"My heart and my prayers certainly go out to Deputy Browne's mother along with the Crisp County sheriff's department," Carter said.

Family and friends held signs, had their hands on their chests, and watched as first responders traveled to the service. Deputy Browne's identification 'C-17' was taped to the power poles. Carter says it's important for the county and city to show support for one of their own.

"I'm proud of our county. When you drove up and see that flag, it'll get ya. He was a hero without a doubt. And I know the sheriff's department and the surrounding counties that have showed up it is so much appreciated," Carter said.

Crisp County's 911 center marked Deputy Browne's last call at 3 p.m. marking his symbolic end of watch.

"Like the story in the Bible, when He says 'Love thou, neighbors," it's your neighbors showing love. Just showing love," Grace said.

The man accused of killing Tyee Browne and stealing his cruiser faces more than a dozen charges including felony murder, and malice murder.