CORDELE, Ga. — Sheriff Billy Hancock says most of the county roads are now open after days of heavy rain, but one road that will be closed for an extended period of time is Cannon Road where a culvert collapsed.

"This is gonna be one of the most expensive damages that public works will have to repair. This all has to be taken out, filled back in, and a bridge put across it or asphalt put across it," says Hancock.

On Thursday, part of Cannon Road caved in, but Friday morning, the water main underneath broke, leaving some people without water.

"We've notified all the residents in these two subdivisions, Cannon Branch and Valhalla North," says Hancock.

While Hancock surveyed the roads, others were finding flooding at home.

"It's been bad. We have damage every time, even if it's not to the house, we have outside damages," says Edd Arnett.

Arnett and his wife have lived on Drayton Road for over 40 years. On Thursday, the road was closed off due to standing water.

"It gets on the back porch which is used for our laundry room and we have a freezer and stuff out there," says Arnett, about the water.

Arnett says he and his wife are spending their weekend cleaning up.

"There's always stuff you gotta clean. Gotta repaint and tidy up rugs and floor coverings and stuff like that, even if it doesn't mess up the floor," he says.

Sheriff Hancock says there were a few minor fender benders and car accidents, but no major injuries or deaths.

He says a total of 36 people had water damage in their homes.

