PERRY, Ga. — A Cordele man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to felony murder in the death of his son.

According to a news release, Ortiz Smothers Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to the charge Monday in Houston County Superior Court. He was accused of killing his four-month-old son in June 2017.

He was then immediately sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, but he won’t be eligible until he’s served at least 30 years.

CASE HISTORY

On June 12, 2017, Smother was staying with a cousin’s family in Perry when he asked someone to call 911 because the infant was unresponsive and had visible swelling on the side of his head.

When the baby arrived at Navicent’s pediatric ICU, they found the child had multiple skull fractures that didn’t appear to be accidental.

An investigation showed Smothers was the only person with his child at the time of the injuries, and witnesses said there was nothing wrong with the child prior to being left with his father.

Investigators also found social media posts made by Smothers where he complained about the child being a crybaby and he just wanted to sleep.

The child was pronounced dead on June 13, 2017.

