A woman was found dead in Cordele. Here's what we know

It has been ruled a homicide.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was found dead in the 300 block of East 11 Avenue in Cordele.

The woman, Johnnie Walker, who went by the nickname "Red," was found dead. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cordele Police Department are asking for the public's help for any information or recent sightings of her.

Walker was 60 years old. She was last seen in Cordele walking around the intersection of E 16 Avenue and South 5 Street at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

Anyone who has seen Walker since June 25 or knows about her disappearance or death can call the GBI Region Field Office at 229-931-2439 or the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS.