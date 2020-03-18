CORDELE, Ga. — The Cordele Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working together to investigate a shooting that happened Tuesday.

A release from the department says Cordele police officers responded to the Quickmart on W. 16th Avenue for a person shot.

The victim was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, the release says.

According to the department, it's still an active investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Cordele police say they appreciate the help they got from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 229-931-2439 or the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.

MORE HEADLINES

5 facing drug charges after Bibb investigators find cocaine, pounds of marijuana while executing search warrant

Baldwin County law enforcement investigating more than six shootings

Bibb deputies looking for armed robbery suspect